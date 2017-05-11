Someone changed 'Crime in Philly' Wikipedia page to say 49ers robbed Bears in NFL draft

Police said zero arrests were made at the 2017 NFL draft on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, but a Wikipedia user thinks a crime was still committed.

When the Chicago Bears gave up a number of future picks to move up one spot for quarterback Mitch Trubisky, the move was seen by many as highway robbery on the part of the team's trading partner, the San Francisco 49ers.

The trade was perceived as so lopsided that one fan thinks it should have been reported to authorities.

As Reddit user muscles4bones pointed out, someone took it upon themselves to edit the Wikipedia page for "Crime in Philadelphia" and add a section about the trade. It reads:

On April 27, 2017, the first round of the NFL Draft took place in Philadelphia. During the 2nd pick, the San Francisco 49ers robbed the Chicago Bears, as the Bears traded up one spot to pick an 8-5 quarterback that would have been there at #3 anyway.

As of Thursday morning, the section was still there. The edit was made the day after the first round of the draft, apparently by a frustrated Bears fan. The user's previous edits don't give a good indication, though, as he or she has altered the pages for everything from designer babies to the history of the camera to a congressional committee.

Robberies have actually been on a downward trend in Philadelphia, according to last year's crime statistics. It's unclear if police counted gold miners swindling bears.