Entertainment Music
Obit Chris Cornell Nam Y. Huh/AP

Musician Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs during the Lollapalooza music festival in Grant Park in Chicago on Aug. 8, 2010.

May 22, 2017

Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell's funeral will be Friday in Los Angeles

Entertainment Music Los Angeles Musicians Deaths Chris Cornell Associated Press
By Associated Press

NEW YORK — Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell will be buried Friday in Los Angeles, his attorney Kirk Pasich said Sunday.

Pasich said Cornell will be buried at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in a private service.

RELATED: Chris Cornell: 'There is so much more I want to do'

Cornell's body was transported to Los Angeles on Sunday.

He was pronounced dead early Thursday morning after being found unresponsive in his Detroit hotel room.

The Wayne County medical examiner's office said the 52-year-old Cornell hanged himself. A full autopsy and results of toxicology tests are pending.

Cornell's wife has said he may have taken more of an anti-anxiety drug than he was prescribed.

The lead singer in Audioslave and Soundgarden, Cornell was a leader of the grunge movement.

Just In

Must Read

Fraternities

Pi Kappa Alpha Drexel frat

More rapes reported at Drexel fraternity houses

Celebrities

102616_CranstonHart

Watch Bryan Cranston's surprisingly good impression of Kevin Hart

Sixers

051717_Fultz-Ball_AP

Sixers mock draft roundup, post-lottery edition

Holidays

Summerfest

A guide to Memorial Day weekend in Philly

Escapes

Limited - Alaska Glacier Tour

$799 & up -- 8-Nt. Alaska Glacier Sea + Land Package
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic

$999 & up -- Punta Cana: 6-Night All-Inclusive Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.