South Jersey girl, 12, feared missing in Florida with 21-year-old man

Prosecutors in Camden County are seeking assistance from the public to locate a missing 12-year-old girl who may be in Florida with a 21-year-old man.

Authorities said Kayla Sparano, of Collingswood, was last seen by a friend on March 29 at Collingswood High School.

She was later observed Thursday at the Collingswood Patco station around 2 p.m. and may be traveling with Liam Helm, a 21-year-old man from Gulfport, Florida, according to investigators.

Prosecutors shared photos that appear to show Sparano and Helm together at the station, adding that Helm had been in contact with the juvenile.

Kayla was last seen wearing a long-sleeved white shirt with dark colored bands around the elbow, a yellow skirt, dark-colored leggings and black sneakers with thick white tread. She is described as approximately 5’5″, 125lbs, with chin-length light brown or red hair. She also wears round-framed glasses.

Helm is described as a white male with short hair who was last observed wearing a black t-shirt with white writing across the front, black jeans and black shoes.

Anyone who comes into contact with or sees either Kayla or Liam is asked to call 911 immediately and report their location and description.

Those who are able to assist with locating Kayla are asked to contact the Collingswood Police Department at 856-854-1900 or Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Latesha Jones at 609-422-7219.