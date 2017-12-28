December 28, 2017

South Jersey Innovation Center hosting open house with free activities for kids

There will be robotics, math, coding and 3-D design/animation stations

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Science
South Jersey Innovation Center Courtesy of South Jersey Innovation Center/PhillyVoice

South Jersey Innovation Center is home to stimulating STEM and innovative child enrichment programs.

The South Jersey Innovation Center is celebrating its one-year anniversary with an open house on Saturday, Jan. 6.

Children of all ages are invited to explore the center's STEM programs and hands-on activities. There will be robotics, math, coding and 3-D design/animation stations.

RELATED: 5 fitness studios where babies are welcome | A kiddie concert parents won't mind attendingAfter boardwalk 5K, take first plunge of 2018 in the Atlantic Ocean

At the open house, the center will also host a fast-paced chess tournament. While kids play, parents can tour the building and meet with instructors, staff and the director.

"Building on children’s innate curiosity, we lead them to learn beyond the scope of the school curriculum," states South Jersey Innovation Center.

Light refreshments will be served. While the event is free to attend, an RSVP is requested.

The center is located off Route 73 South and Greentree Road in Marlton, New Jersey.

New Year Open House

Saturday, Jan. 6
1-4 p.m. | Free
South Jersey Innovation Center
2003 Lincoln Drive W. Suite A, Marlton, N.J. 08053
(856) 334-5288

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Science South Jersey New Jersey Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 17 NFL picks
122817DougPederson

Updates

A look back at 20 stories from 2017 – with updates
Haircuts for the homeless

Entertainment

Watch 'The Legend of Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses' at the orchestra
Zelda

Performances

Theater shows to check out in Philly this January
"Les Misérables"

Sponsored

Brandon Brooks: We're not looking for perfect wins, just wins
122717_brooksjohnson_USAT

Rankings

A ranking of Philadelphia's top 5 people named Ben
Ben Simmons Ben Franklin

Escapes

Limited - Belize Reefs, Beach and Jungle

$1069 & up -- Belize Reefs, Beach & Jungle 5-Nts w/Air & Car

 *
Limited - Australia Adventure to Sydney, Darwin & Kakadu

$3999 & up -- Australia Adventure to Sydney, Darwin & Kakadu

 *
Limited - Oahu and Kauai in Hawaii

$939 & up -- 6-Nt. Oahu & Kauai Package Trip w/Air & Hotels

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.