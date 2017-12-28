South Jersey Innovation Center hosting open house with free activities for kids

The South Jersey Innovation Center is celebrating its one-year anniversary with an open house on Saturday, Jan. 6.

Children of all ages are invited to explore the center's STEM programs and hands-on activities. There will be robotics, math, coding and 3-D design/animation stations.

At the open house, the center will also host a fast-paced chess tournament. While kids play, parents can tour the building and meet with instructors, staff and the director.

"Building on children’s innate curiosity, we lead them to learn beyond the scope of the school curriculum," states South Jersey Innovation Center.



Light refreshments will be served. While the event is free to attend, an RSVP is requested.

The center is located off Route 73 South and Greentree Road in Marlton, New Jersey.

Saturday, Jan. 6

1-4 p.m. | Free

South Jersey Innovation Center

2003 Lincoln Drive W. Suite A, Marlton, N.J. 08053

(856) 334-5288

