Odd News Police
08142017_pig_on_loose_SJ_WTPD Source/Woolwich Township Police Department via Facebook

Woolwich Township police officers responded to a call about a mischievous pig roaming a neighborhood Saturday morning. Then the fun began.

August 14, 2017

South Jersey police officers catch loose pig – then the fun begins

Odd News Police Woolwich Township South Jersey Pigs Associated Press
By Associated Press

WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Police in New Jersey were put to the test over the weekend when they were called to catch a loose pig.

Three Woolwich Township police officers responded to a call about a mischievous pig roaming a neighborhood Saturday morning. Police said three officers used a makeshift lasso and dog treats to lure the pet pig back into its owner's yard.

In a self-deprecating Facebook post , the Woolwich Township Police Department quipped, "No pig(s) were hurt in the process." The department also invited commenters to make their best "pig/bacon/cop" jokes.

The department's piggy post has received more than 700 likes and 70 comments.

One commenter asked if the pig could become the station's new mascot. Several said the post made them want to move to the township.

Another commenter wrote, "Way to bring home the bacon, fellas."

Woolwich Township is near Swedesboro in Gloucester County.

Just In

Must Read

Technology

nuclear map

How far would a North Korean bomb reach from City Hall? One N.J. historian has the answer

Eagles

081317RonaldDarby

Eagles 2017 training camp practice notes, Day 16

Quizzo

081317_TheWirequizzo

Philly Quizzo team scores flawless victory in 'The Wire' showdown

Phillies

081317.Utley

WATCH: Chase Utley earns second career ejection after asking umpire to slide out of way

Escapes

Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Hurricane Harbor

$55 & up -- Arlington Hotel Stays + Hurricane Harbor Ticket
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.