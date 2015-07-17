Arrests Viral Videos
Softball Brawl YouTube/for PhillyVoice

Police say Michael Barbella, 48, of Ventnor, and Michael Duffy, 45, of Mays Landing got into a bloody brawl that was caught on camera in Salisbury, Maryland.

July 17, 2015

WATCH: Two South Jersey softball dads arrested after brawl caught on camera

Arrests Viral Videos South Jersey Viral
By Elisa Lala
PhillyVoice Contributor

A video is circulating of two South Jersey softball dads engaged in a bloody brawl over their kids.

Based on what is seen and heard on the video, captured by a witness, and police reports, the fight was over the men’s daughters, former teammates on a South Jersey travel softball team.

Warning: The following video contains extremely graphic language and violence. Some viewers may be offended.


The Press of Atlantic City reports the men were identified as Michael Barbella, 48, of Ventnor, and Michael John Duffy, 45, of Mays Landing.

The two were arrested following the altercation, which took place in Salisbury, Maryland, and were charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct.

According to The Press, prior to the altercation Wednesday, Barbella allegedly sent Duffy text messages challenging the other man to a fight over his daughter being dropped from the team.

Barbella was detained in lieu of $20,000 bail, and Duffy was released with an appearance ticket.

Read the full Press of Atlantic City report here.

Elisa Lala

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

110117-JoelEmbiid-AP

Sixers Mailbag: Are the Sixers a threat to win a playoff series?

Business

Carroll - Schuylkill River Fishing

Philly man turns 'extreme' love of fishing into YouTube stardom

Food & Drink

Fezziwig Sweet Shoppe

Fezziwig’s Sweet Shoppe opens second location

Fires

Senior Living Community Fire

Neighbors help during massive fire at Chester County senior living center

Escapes

Limited - Iceland in the Spring

$1128 & up -- Iceland: 3-Night Getaway in Spring w/Air

 *
Limited - Carnival Caribbean Cruise

$489 -- Weeklong Caribbean Cruise on Carnival

 *
Limited - Tuscany and Milan Italy

$649 -- Tuscany & Milan Vacation incl. Flights & Car Rental
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.