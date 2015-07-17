WATCH: Two South Jersey softball dads arrested after brawl caught on camera

A video is circulating of two South Jersey softball dads engaged in a bloody brawl over their kids.

Based on what is seen and heard on the video, captured by a witness, and police reports, the fight was over the men’s daughters, former teammates on a South Jersey travel softball team.

Warning: The following video contains extremely graphic language and violence. Some viewers may be offended.







The Press of Atlantic City reports the men were identified as Michael Barbella, 48, of Ventnor, and Michael John Duffy, 45, of Mays Landing.

The two were arrested following the altercation, which took place in Salisbury, Maryland, and were charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct.

According to The Press, prior to the altercation Wednesday, Barbella allegedly sent Duffy text messages challenging the other man to a fight over his daughter being dropped from the team.

Barbella was detained in lieu of $20,000 bail, and Duffy was released with an appearance ticket.

