South Jersey student goes for national spelling bee title tonight

OXON HILL, Md. — A Cherry Hill girl will compete Thursday night in the primetime finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Shruthika Padhy, 11, otherwise known as Speller No. 278, will take on 14 other spellers for the annual title. The Rosa International Middle School sixth-grader started out the day as one of 40 finalists.

She spelled causerie (an informal light conversation), sylloge (a collection), genipap (edible orange-sized fruit) and bodhran (shallow handheld Irish drum) to advance.

According to her official Bee biography:

Shruthika is a voracious reader, and she also loves solving math problems. She is quite passionate about learning Indian classical music, and she sings in her school's chorus and plays the piano and flute. She is a member of her local swim team, runs cross country, and does track and field, as well as other sports in the summer. During her leisure, Shruthika likes to read books, listen to music, and watch basketball, football, and her favorite TV show, Shark Tank. Shruthika tied for 22nd place in the 2016 Scripps National Spelling Bee, and she hopes to improve her place this year.

In the primetime finals, which will air from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. on ESPN, the contestants will be tested on their knowledge of Webster's Unabridged dictionary.

Scripps usually takes about 10 spellers to the final rounds, but the competition was paused Thursday morning with 15 kids left after more than four grueling hours on stage.

At stake is a trophy and more than $40,000 in cash and prizes. After three consecutive years of ties, the bee is trying to identify a sole champion this year by adding a tiebreaker test.



Among the finalists is Tejas Muthusamy of Glen Allen, Virginia, who had two previous top-10 finishes. Three other former top-10 spellers were eliminated.

Padhy is the lone finalist from the Philadelphia region.

