Mike Missanelli standing outside the 97.5 The Fanatic studio where he hosts his daily afternoon show. Missanelli admitted Friday that he lost his weekly 6ABC spot after questioning on his 97.5 show why ESPN felt the need to have a female announcer call an NFL game.

October 06, 2017

Mike Missanelli loses radio gig for quips about female announcer

By Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia sports radio personality says he lost a weekly television gig after saying a female announcer calling an NFL game "sounds unnatural."

Mike Missanelli said on his radio show that he was fired from "Sports Sunday" on WPVI, Philadelphia's ABC station.

He says it's because on Tuesday he questioned why ESPN was using Beth Mowins to do play-by-play on ESPN's Monday Night Football double-header.

He says he has no one to blame but himself and calls it a "harsh result."

The firing comes the same week Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton made sexist comments to a female reporter. When a Charlotte newspaper reporter asked Newton about a wide receiver's route running, Newton laughed and said, "it's funny to hear a female talk about routes." He has apologized.

