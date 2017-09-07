Movies Streaming Video
September 07, 2017

'Star Wars' and Marvel movies to be featured on Disney streaming service

By Tali Arbel
NEW YORK — Disney is adding more firepower to the kids streaming service expected in the U.S. in late 2019.

Its "Star Wars" and Marvel comic-book movies will be included in the service, along with the previously announced Disney and Pixar movies and TV shows. In the U.S., that will be the only way to stream those movies on demand as part of a monthly subscription.

Adding the movies gives the Disney service more heft, content-wise, and could make it appealing to consumers beyond families with young children.

Disney's offering is one of many online film and TV options coming from entertainment and tech companies, with more in the works.

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced the additions at an investment conference Thursday. Disney had said it was considering it.

