Star Wars toy launch to unveil new 'Last Jedi' character

LOS ANGELES — "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is still a few months away from hitting theaters, but BB-8-happy fans are about to get a glimpse at a new character as a part of a three-day marketing rollout of toys and products inspired by the film.

The Walt Disney Company said Thursday that the global event, dubbed Force Friday II, will feature an augmented reality treasure hunt called Find the Force. Using the Star Wars app in the 20,000 participating locations in 30 countries, fans can snap photos of the Find the Force symbol to find old favorites, like Admiral Ackbar, and discover a new character from "The Last Jedi" too.

Augmented reality, which superimposes interactive images onto a person's real-world surroundings using their smartphone or other device, became a sensation with the hit video game "Pokemon Go."

"Star Wars has always championed new technology, and we are excited that augmented reality will allow fans to experience the universe in a whole new way," said Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy in a statement.

It's a departure from the Force Friday blitz in 2015, which featured an 18-hour live-streamed unboxing of the products in promotion of "The Force Awakens."

Force Friday II runs from Sept. 1 through Sept. 3. There are 15 total AG characters to find across the three days.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" blasts into theaters on Dec. 15. It is the eighth installment in the core "Star Wars" franchise that follows the force-sensitive Skywalker family.