Step into the private homes of Elfreth’s Alley during Fete Day

Fete Day is an annual celebration at Elfreth's Alley, the nation’s oldest residential street, that dates back to the 1930s. This year, it will take place on Saturday, June 3.

During Fete Day, Alley residents open their historic homes to the public. It's a rare opportunity to see how the 18th-century houses have been preserved and changed.

Before or after touring the homes, attendees can enjoy refreshments, arts & crafts, live music and Colonial games. The Elfreth's Alley Museum will be open, too.

The museum offers an in-depth look at the lives, lifestyles and livelihoods of ordinary Philadelphians at the time of the city's founding.

Tickets are $10 for children and $25 for adults. Families also have the option to purchase a group ticket for $60.



Saturday, June 3

1-5 p.m. | $10-$60 for tickets

Elfreth's Alley