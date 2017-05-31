Family-Friendly Elfreth's Alley
Fete Day R. Kennedy/Visit Philadelphia™

During the annual Fete Day celebration, visitors to Elfreth’s Alley get a rare glimpse into a dozen 18th-century homes on the nation’s oldest residential street.

May 31, 2017

Step into the private homes of Elfreth’s Alley during Fete Day

Elfreth’s Alley is the nation’s oldest residential street

Family-Friendly Elfreth's Alley Philadelphia History Old City Historic Homes Historic Houses Museums
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Fete Day is an annual celebration at Elfreth's Alley, the nation’s oldest residential street, that dates back to the 1930s. This year, it will take place on Saturday, June 3. 

During Fete Day, Alley residents open their historic homes to the public. It's a rare opportunity to see how the 18th-century houses have been preserved and changed.

RELATED: Compete in first-ever Historic Fairmount Park Scavenger Hunt

Before or after touring the homes, attendees can enjoy refreshments, arts & crafts, live music and Colonial games. The Elfreth's Alley Museum will be open, too.

The museum offers an in-depth look at the lives, lifestyles and livelihoods of ordinary Philadelphians at the time of the city's founding.

Tickets are $10 for children and $25 for adults. Families also have the option to purchase a group ticket for $60.

2017 Fete Day

Saturday, June 3
1-5 p.m. | $10-$60 for tickets
Elfreth's Alley

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Maps

053017_Mapspelling

Map: Words people in each state can't spell for their lives

Phillies

AP_934719825493.jpg

Why do Philly fans trust Sixers' process but have little faith in Phillies' rebuild?

Social Media

Brisket Philly Sandwich

What's a 'Brisket Philly Sandwich,' anyway?

Food & Drink

Bacon and beer

Festival celebrates bacon and beer as perfect pair

Escapes

Limited - Egypt & Nile Cruise

$1799 -- Egypt & Nile Cruise 8-Night Vacation Incl. Air
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Holiday Inn Aruba

$609 & up -- 5-Nt. Getaway to Aruba: Family Friendly w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.