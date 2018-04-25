Stop by Republic Bank for free coffee Thursday morning

On Thursday, April 26, head to Republic Bank in Center City for your morning caffeine fix.

The bank, located at 16th and Market streets, will be giving away free coffee from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

You'll be able to grab a freshly-brewed cup o' joe from locally-owned Old City Coffee.



This event will be the first in an ongoing series by Republic Bank that aims to give back to the local community. So, good news, more free coffee is possible in the near future.

