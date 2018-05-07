Stormy Daniels making appearances at Philly strip club

You won't have to wait until autumn if you want to see adult film star Stephanie Clifford, aka Stormy Daniels, in Philadelphia. Fresh off her appearance on "Saturday Night Live," she'll be at a Northeast Philly strip club today and tomorrow.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Daniels, who has been in the headlines for her alleged affair with President Donald Trump (and the hush money paid to keep her quiet about it), would be at three local Club Risque locations in November.

Daniels will be making two more appearance in Philadelphia on Monday, May 7 and Tuesday, May 8, at The Penthouse Club Philadelphia on Castor Avenue.

You might have to duck out of work if you want to see her. She has 9 and 11 p.m. shows scheduled both nights. Daniels will promote her special edition of Penthouse magazine. Per the club's event listing:

Mark your calendars for Monday, May 7 and Tuesday, May 8 when we celebrate the release of XXX Porn Star and Penthouse Pet Stormy Daniels’ Pet of the Century Collector’s Edition Magazine! Catch Stormy Daniels live on stage for two nights only at The Penthouse Club – Philadelphia! The first 100 guests will receive a FREE copy of Stormy’s special issue of PENTHOUSE Magazine!

The Philly appearances are coming right after Daniels' surprise cameo on "SNL" this past weekend. Daniels portrayed herself opposite Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump in the show's cold open.

(h/t PhillyMag)