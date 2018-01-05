January 05, 2018

Dustin from 'Stranger Things' to perform another N.J. concert

In case you didn’t know, Gaten Matarazzo does more than just hunt demodogs

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Performances Concerts
New Jersey native Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin in Netflix's hit show, "Stranger Things," will perform with his rock band Work in Progress at Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, N.J. this winter.

The 15-year-old will play the 2,500-capacity venue on Saturday, Feb. 3.

If you missed seeing Work in Progress in December at The Stony Pony in Asbury Park, this is a second chance to see the TV star on stage in New Jersey.

At the sold-out show, the band performed a cover of Fall Out Boy’s "Sugar, We’re Goin’ Down."


Tickets to the February show will go on sale to the general public at noon on Friday, Jan. 12, according to Starland Ballroom's website.

Work in Progress at Starland Ballroom

Saturday, Feb. 3
5:30 p.m.
Starland Ballroom
570 Jernee Mill Road, Sayreville, N.J. 08872

