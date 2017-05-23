Manayunk to host theme nights on Thursdays

Manayunk's Stroll the Street Series will begin on June 1 and take place on Thursdays through the end of summer.

Head to Main Street after 5 p.m. for food trucks, live music, trunk shows, shopping promotions and $5 cocktail and appetizer deals at restaurants.

Each Thursday there will be a different theme.

Date Theme June 1 Meet Your Neighbor Night June 8 Inside Out Night with The Philadelphia Museum of Art June 15 Pet Night June 22 Art en Plein Air June 29 Movie Night – "Despicable Me" July 6 "6th of July" Family Picnic Night July 13 Sidewalk Sale July 20 Fitness Night July 27 Movie Night – "The Sandlot"

Aug. 3 Beach Night Aug. 10 National S'mores Day Aug. 17 Back to School Night Aug. 24 End of Summer Bash Aug. 31 Movie Night – "La La Land" Sept. 7 Phoodie Night



Movies, which are free to attend, will be screened on Cotton Street.

Thursdays from June 1 through Sept. 7

Beginning at 5 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

Main Street, Manayunk