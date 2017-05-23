Manayunk to host theme nights on Thursdays

May 23, 2017
Manayunk's Stroll the Street Series will begin on June 1 and take place on Thursdays through the end of summer.
Head to Main Street after 5 p.m. for food trucks, live music, trunk shows, shopping promotions and $5 cocktail and appetizer deals at restaurants.
Each Thursday there will be a different theme.
|Date
|Theme
|June 1
|Meet Your Neighbor Night
|June 8
|Inside Out Night with The Philadelphia Museum of Art
|June 15
|Pet Night
|June 22
|Art en Plein Air
|June 29
|Movie Night – "Despicable Me"
|July 6
|"6th of July" Family Picnic Night
|July 13
|Sidewalk Sale
|July 20
|Fitness Night
|July 27
|Movie Night – "The Sandlot"
|Aug. 3
|Beach Night
|Aug. 10
|National S'mores Day
|Aug. 17
|Back to School Night
|Aug. 24
|End of Summer Bash
|Aug. 31
|Movie Night – "La La Land"
|Sept. 7
|Phoodie Night
Movies, which are free to attend, will be screened on Cotton Street.
Thursdays from June 1 through Sept. 7
Beginning at 5 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
Main Street, Manayunk