Family-Friendly Outdoors
Manayunk M. Kennedy/Visit Philadelphia™

Perched alongside the Schuylkill River, Philadelphia’s Manayunk neighborhood bustles with dozens of restaurants and bars, including Taqueria Feliz, along with owner-operated boutiques and galleries. Daytime activities give way to nighttime action as foodies and revelers hit the streets, scoping out new restaurants and jockeying for good people-watching vantage points at sidewalk cafes.

May 23, 2017

Manayunk to host theme nights on Thursdays

Stroll the Street Series kicks off in June

Family-Friendly Outdoors Manayunk Deals Restaurants Shopping
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Manayunk's Stroll the Street Series will begin on June 1 and take place on Thursdays through the end of summer. 

Head to Main Street after 5 p.m. for food trucks, live music, trunk shows, shopping promotions and $5 cocktail and appetizer deals at restaurants.

Each Thursday there will be a different theme.

Date Theme 
June 1 Meet Your Neighbor Night 
June 8 Inside Out Night with The Philadelphia Museum of Art 
June 15 Pet Night 
June 22 Art en Plein Air 
June 29 Movie Night – "Despicable Me" 
July 6 "6th of July" Family Picnic Night 
 July 13Sidewalk Sale 
July 20 Fitness Night
July 27 Movie Night – "The Sandlot"
 Aug. 3Beach Night  
 Aug. 10National S'mores Day 
Aug. 17 Back to School Night  
 Aug. 24End of Summer Bash 
Aug. 31 Movie Night – "La La Land" 
Sept. 7 Phoodie Night 

Movies, which are free to attend, will be screened on Cotton Street.

Stroll the Street Series 2017

Thursdays from June 1 through Sept. 7
Beginning at 5 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
Main Street, Manayunk

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

022117_Okafor-Jahlil_AP

Sixers draft scenario du jour: The price of moving up to No. 1 overall

Courts

7-11attack on man with cerebral palsy

DA: 'Bully' mocks man with cerebral palsy, sucker punches him in face

Controversy

Bill Cosby

Restaurant apologizes for 'Pill Cosby' cocktail, pulls drink from menu

Food & Drink

Fairmount outside

Art Museum Area to host summer Restaurant Week

Escapes

Limited - Alaska Glacier Tour

$799 & up -- 8-Nt. Alaska Glacier Sea + Land Package
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic

$999 & up -- Punta Cana: 6-Night All-Inclusive Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.