September 18, 2017

Students, teachers require medical treatment during school emergency drill

Several students and teachers were stung

By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

Several students and teachers at a Montgomery County elementary school required medical treatment on Monday during an off-site evacuation drill.

Several people were stung after a bee's nest was disturbed during a routine reunification drill at Jarrettown Elementary School in Upper Dublin Township. During the emergency drill, students evacuate their own school building and meet at a nearby location, Superintendent Deborah S. Wheeler said. 

After people were stung as students walked to a nearby church, medical personnel responded to the scene to treat the victims.

All students and faculty have returned to the school at 1520 Limekiln Pike in Dresher, and officials are contacting the parents of any child who was stung.

"I'm happy to report all of our students are well," Wheeler said.

