Study: Pennsylvania, New Jersey would take billion-dollar hits from GOP health bill

WASHINGTON — Most states, including New Jersey and Pennsylvania, would take a stiff budgetary hit if the latest Senate GOP health care bill becomes law, according to an independent analysis released Wednesday. That would likely result in more uninsured Americans.

The study by the consulting firm Avalere Health found that the Graham-Cassidy bill would lead to an overall $215 billion cut to states in federal funding for health insurance, through 2026. Reductions would grow over time.

New Jersey would see a reduction of $10 billion of federal funding over that period. Pennsylvania, one of several states voting for President Donald Trump that would see cuts, can expect to take a $6 billion hit.

"A reduction in federal subsidies for health insurance is likely to result in more people being uninsured," said Caroline Pearson, a senior vice president at Avalere, which specializes in health industry research. The study itself did not make estimates of the impact on insurance coverage.

Deep-blue states California and New York would face the deepest reductions. West Virginia, a Trump bastion, would see a $1 billion cut from 2020-2026.

The Avalere analysis comes as Senate leaders are rushing a vote on the legislation by the end of the month, before the expiration of special budget rules that allow passage by a simple majority. The findings could take on added importance, because the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office says it can't complete a full analysis of the bill by the Sep. 30 vote deadline.

Named for Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, the bill would repeal much of the Obama-era Affordable Care Act and limit future federal funding for Medicaid. That federal-state health insurance program covers more than 70 million low-income people, ranging from newborns to elderly nursing home residents. Compared to current projected levels, Medicaid spending would be reduced by more than $1 trillion, or 12 percent, from 2020-2036, the study found.

The bill would also end Obama's health insurance subsidies and put money into a big pot that would distributed among the states. Governors and legislatures would have broad leeway on how to spend the money, and could also seek waivers from ACA insurance requirements. Though insurers would still have to cover people with medical problems, in some states they may be able to charge them more.

The Avalere study also found that over 20 years cuts could potentially total more than $4 trillion, but that scenario appears unlikely. It's based on a literal reading of the bill, under which legal authority for the big pot of money to subsidize coverage would expire after 2026. Typically, Congress renews expiring programs.

Still, the study found more losers than winners. Thirty-four states would see cuts by 2026, while 16 would see increases. Other losing states that were key for Trump, including Florida, Michigan and Ohio.

Arizona and Alaska would be losers, a detail that could be important. Sens. John McCain, R-Ariz., and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, are seen as undecided on the legislation, and Republican leaders cannot afford many defections.

Texas would be the biggest winner, with a $35-billion funding increase from 2020-2026. Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and Virginia would also see funding gains, as would Wisconsin and Wyoming.

GOP leaders and the White House are pushing for a vote next week.