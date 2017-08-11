Suburban Philly congressman to host traditional town hall

Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick will host a town hall meeting in Bensalem, Bucks County later this month, he announced Friday.

Fitzpatrick, a Republican who represents portions of Bucks and Montgomery counties, will hold the event on Aug. 22 at 7 p.m.



Many Republicans, both locally and across the nation, have faced calls to hold town hall meetings with constituents since Donald Trump was inaugurated in January.

But local Republican politicians mostly have resisted face-to-face interactions, instead opting to hold telephone town halls or field questions via Facebook. Such environments offer politicians far more control than traditional town halls, where disruptions can more easily occur.

Earlier calls for town halls were fueled both by grassroots efforts and an organized group called Indivisible, comprising former staffers of congressional Democrats.

But the GOP-controlled Congress's inability to pass health care reform also has prompted frustration among Republican constituents, too.

Eighth District constituents wishing to attend Fitzpatrick's town hall must register online by midnight on Monday.

Registered names will be randomly selected by the Bucks County Courier Times. The constituents selected will be contacted with additional details and asked to RSVP. Ticketed names and addresses will be checked at the door.

The town hall meeting will be broadcast on Fitzpatrick's Facebook page.