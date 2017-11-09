Sudden freezing temps will feel like teens in Philly area

A mild-to-warm early November is on the verge of taking a blistering cold turn.

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch across the Delaware Valley as temperatures are expected to plunge from the fifties into the mid- to low twenties by early Friday morning.

With steady winds between 18-20 mph, temperatures could feel like the teens by early Friday morning, with cold temperatures hanging around through the day and dropping again into Saturday morning.

Montgomery County declared a Code Blue weather emergency advising residents to take adequate precautions.

The Freeze Watch will remain in effect through Saturday morning, with temperatures climbing back up to around 50 degrees on Sunday.