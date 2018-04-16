April 16, 2018

DJ Jazzy Jeff, Boyz II Men and Jill Scott to perform at Summer Block Party

Tickets for the concert will go on sale this week

By Sinead Cummings
This summer, The Mann Center will host the first Summer Block Party presented by 105.3 WDAS-FM. 

DJ Jazzy Jeff, Boyz II Men and Jill Scott – all from Philly – will perform at the outdoor concert venue on Saturday, June 30.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 20, at 10 a.m. They can be purchased via Ticketmaster, via Live Nation, by calling (800) 745-3000, or at The Mann Center box office.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m., with doors opening an hour before the show.

Scott began her career collaborating with musical icons The Roots, Will Smith and Common in the late '90s. She is a three-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter.

DJ Jazzy Jeff also collaborated with Will Smith. He first became well-known as part of the hip-hop duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince in the late '80s.

Award-winning R&B trio Boyz II Men were honored in Philadelphia last summer, when a section of Broad Street was renamed "Boyz II Men Boulevard."

WDAS Presents Summer Block Party

Saturday, June 30
7 p.m.
The Mann Center
5201 Parkside Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19131

Sinead Cummings
