August 07, 2017

15-plus of Philly's best bartenders will create drinks at Summer Cocktail Social

It's an all-you-can-drink party

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

The Summer Cocktail Social, hosted by Drink Philly and Beam Suntory, will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 7-10 p.m.

The evening will feature some of Philly's best bartenders crafting unique cocktails for attendees. 

Many of the drinks will use Courvoisier VS, Maker’s 46 Whiskey, Effen Cucumber vodka or Effen Blood Orange vodka.

Tickets for the event are $35 per person and include all drinks.

Below is the list of participating bars and bartenders.

•Double Knot - Jefferson Oatts
•Southwark - Maria Polise
•The Olde Bar - Matthew Polzin & Sam Gerulsky
•Townsend - TBA
•Bar 210, Lacroix and The Library Bar at Rittenhouse Hotel - Amy Farrell
•Time - Zach Bukowski
•Bar Hygge - Nicole Testa
•The Continental - Kevin Farrell
•Volver - Jamie Steinberg
•Urban Farmer (The Logan Hotel) Nathan Weigert
•Charlie Was a Sinner - Tim Haw
•Rex 1516 - "Sweet Lou" 
•Red Owl Tavern at Hotel Monaco - TBA
•Vedge - Derek Moorer
•ITV (In The Valley) - Jenee Craver
•Veda - Raul Marin
•The Dandelion - Mike Nimmo

Summer Cocktail Party

Wednesday, Aug. 16
$35 per person
Arts Ballroom
1324 Locust St.

Sinead Cummings

