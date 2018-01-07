January 07, 2018

Sunday NFL wild-card round open thread

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
010718CamNewton Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports

If the Eagles advance to the NFC Championship Game, they could see Cam Newton or Drew Brees, but not before then.

On Saturday, the No. 6 seed Atlanta Falcons went into Los Angeles and disposed of the No. 3 seed Rams, setting up a matchup between the Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles next Saturday at 4:35 p.m.

Now that we know who the Eagles' first playoff opponent will be, today's remaining wild-card playoff games have less importance to the Eagles. Had the Rams beaten the Falcons, the Eagles would have played the winner of the Carolina Panthers-New Orleans Saints game today.

Still, that matchup is worth watching, as the winner will take on the Vikings in Minnesota next Sunday. Should the Eagles advance past the Falcons in the divisional round, they'll host of the winner of Saints/Panthers vs. the Vikings in the NFC Championship Game. Here are Sunday's matchups, with kickoff times as well as the networks covering them:

  1. Bills at Jaguars, 1:05, CBS
  2. Panthers at Saints, 4:40, FOX
Feel free to discuss the games below.

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

