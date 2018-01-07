Sunday NFL wild-card round open thread

On Saturday, the No. 6 seed Atlanta Falcons went into Los Angeles and disposed of the No. 3 seed Rams, setting up a matchup between the Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles next Saturday at 4:35 p.m.

Now that we know who the Eagles' first playoff opponent will be, today's remaining wild-card playoff games have less importance to the Eagles. Had the Rams beaten the Falcons, the Eagles would have played the winner of the Carolina Panthers-New Orleans Saints game today.

Still, that matchup is worth watching, as the winner will take on the Vikings in Minnesota next Sunday. Should the Eagles advance past the Falcons in the divisional round, they'll host of the winner of Saints/Panthers vs. the Vikings in the NFC Championship Game. Here are Sunday's matchups, with kickoff times as well as the networks covering them:

Bills at Jaguars, 1:05, CBS

Panthers at Saints, 4:40, FOX

Feel free to discuss the games below.