Artists compete against each other on shared canvas during Super Art Fight

On Saturday, Oct. 21, head to Boot & Saddle for Super Art Fight Invades Philly, a combination of live art and improv.

Two artists are given a topic and 25 minutes to draw on a shared 12-foot-wide-by-6-foot-tall canvas. They can use any portion of the canvas and have free rein to finish or alter their opponent's art. At the end of 25 minutes, the crowd chooses who wins.

That might seem like a big enough challenge for the artists, but the Philly competitors also have to deal with the "Wheel of Death."

A wheel will be spun every five minutes and whatever random crowdsourced topic it lands on is what the artists will have to draw.



There will be three matches, beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets to attend are $15. Only those 21-plus will be allowed in Boot & Saddle.

Saturday, Oct. 21

8 p.m. | $15 per person

Boot & Saddle

1131 S. Broad St.

