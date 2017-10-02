Supreme Court Criminal Justice
October 02, 2017

Supreme Court declines New Jersey case on lengthy juvenile sentences

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is leaving in place a ruling by New Jersey's highest court that helped prompt new legislation prohibiting mandatory life without parole for juveniles in the state.

The court declined Monday to take up the case involving Ricky Zuber and James Comer, both of whom were convicted of serious crimes as juveniles and sentenced to lengthy prison terms for multiple offenses. 

New Jersey's highest court ruled earlier this year that judges need to take additional care in sentencing juveniles to long prison terms and said Zuber and Comer should be re-sentenced.

Responding to the decision, state lawmakers passed legislation barring life without parole for juvenile offenders.

New Jersey wanted the Supreme Court to take up the issue of lengthy sentences that are the equivalent of life without parole.

