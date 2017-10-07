Map: No, Hershey's isn't Pennsylvania's favorite Halloween candy

It's time to stock up that pantry, but with what?

Halloween is just weeks away and a recently released map is laying down exactly what kind of sugary treats will score major points with candy enthusiasts in every state.

Candystore.com, a bulk candy supplier, has released its map of the top three most popular Halloween candies across the country based on its own sales data spanning from 2007 to 2016 ahead of the holiday. Americans are expected to spend $2.7 billion on candy alone this year, according to the National Retail Federation.

The company matched its own data with information with candy manufacturers and distributors, according to the website.

So what were the regional picks? Pennsylvanians ditched any hope for some hometown favorites.

Bethlehem-based Just Born, Inc, responsible for Peeps, Peanut Chews and Mike and Ike didn't see a spot on the list, and neither did Souderton's Asher's Chocolates nor Lititz's Wilbur Chocolate.

Instead, those in the Keystone State favored Mars' M&M's most, with Skittles coming in second. Mini chocolate bars from Pennsylvania's own Hershey's only scored the No. 3 spot

New Jersey instead favored Skittles as its No. 1. choice, while ranking Tootsie Pops and M&M's as its second and third most favorite options.

While the top treats may differ in each state, trick-or-treaters across the country can get behind Skittles, Hershey's Reese's Cups and M&M's – the top three choices in the U.S., according to Candystore.com.

Check out Candystore.com's complete findings here.