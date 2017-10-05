Work out with wine during free Vinyasa & Vino class

October 05, 2017
Yoga is often praised as a stress-reliever and studies have shown wine has health benefits. So, what could be better than combining the two?
SWEAT Fitness is offering a Vinyasa & Vino class every Friday this October at three of its locations: Queen Village, Old City and Manayunk.
Skip your usual happy hour plans and instead work out while wining from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Each class is free to attend with an RSVP.
Class attendees will strike a pose and be rewarded with a sip of wine. Both red and white will be provided.
Fridays in October
5:30-6:30 p.m. | Free with RSVP
SWEAT Fitness Queen Village
700 Passyunk Ave.
SWEAT Fitness Old City
45 N. Third St.
SWEAT Fitness Manayunk
4151 Main St.