Fitness Yoga
Yoga studio shironosov/iStock

Use yoga to decrease stress.

October 05, 2017

Work out with wine during free Vinyasa & Vino class

Red and white will be provided

Fitness Yoga Philadelphia Manayunk Queen Village Olde City Free Wine
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Yoga is often praised as a stress-reliever and studies have shown wine has health benefits. So, what could be better than combining the two?

SWEAT Fitness is offering a Vinyasa & Vino class every Friday this October at three of its locations: Queen Village, Old City and Manayunk.

RELATED: Philly wine bars to celebrate PA Wine Month with happy hour specials | Adults can go trick-or-treating at this local winery

Skip your usual happy hour plans and instead work out while wining from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Each class is free to attend with an RSVP.

Class attendees will strike a pose and be rewarded with a sip of wine. Both red and white will be provided.

Vinyasa & Vino

Fridays in October
5:30-6:30 p.m. | Free with RSVP
SWEAT Fitness Queen Village
700 Passyunk Ave.

SWEAT Fitness Old City
45 N. Third St.

SWEAT Fitness Manayunk
4151 Main St.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

100417BruceArians

Eagles vs Cardinals: Five matchups to watch

Linguistics

022116_Jawnwawa

Merriam-Webster: Philly's own jawn is 'an amazing jawn'

Politics

Congressman Affair

After report of urging abortion in affair, pro-life Pennsylvania rep. announces retirement

Politics

Drexel George Ciccariello-Maher

Radical Drexel prof blames 'Trumpism' in tweets on Las Vegas massacre

Escapes

Limited - Savannah Parks Squares

Fall Deals in Savannah, Save up to 45%

 **
Limited - Kissimmee Florida

FL: Kissimmee Deals Through Fall, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach Fall Hotel Deals, Save up to 60%

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.