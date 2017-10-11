Sylvester Stallone will take the director's chair for 'Creed 2'

Sylvester Stallone announced he will direct and produce “Creed 2,” starring Michael B. Jordan, next year.



Though Stallone was a producer on 2015’s “Creed,” his return as a director is new. His previous directing credits include Rocky II, III and IV, among others.

“Looking forward to directing and Producing The incredibly talented Michael B Jordan in CREED 2 next year,” Stallone announced on Instagram. “One more Round!”

It’s safe to assume filming of “Creed 2” will bring some cinema spotlight back to Philly, as locals probably recognized the Schuylkill Banks, the Electric Factory, Max’s Steaks and Johnny Brenda’s, among other locations, featured in the series’ first installment.

Other reports say “Creed 2” will mirror the plot of “Rocky IV,” when Rocky Balboa comes face-to-face with his main antagonist, Ivan Drago.

Though Stallone reportedly resisted co-starring in “Creed,” the film certainly breathed new life into the aging “Rocky” franchise, with the 2015 film raking in $174 million globally.