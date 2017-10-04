Taco Bell selling $5 taco gift boxes on National Taco Day

Oct. 4 is a big day for food & drink made-up holidays. It's National Taco Day and National Vodka Day. (National Tequila Day isn't until July 24. Go Figure.)

To celebrate, Taco Bell is selling special gift boxes full of tacos at its locations across the country.

The limited-edition boxes will be $5 and will include four hard-shell tacos. Taco Bell's Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco, Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco, Fiery Doritos Locos Taco and classic Crunchy Taco will be inside.



Give a gift box to a friend or decide it's a treat yo'self day.

And if you're really interested in how National Taco Day came to be, watch the informative video below.



