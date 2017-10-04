Food & Drink Tacos
Tacos jenifoto/iStock

Let's taco 'bout National Taco Day.

October 04, 2017

Taco Bell selling $5 taco gift boxes on National Taco Day

Let's taco 'bout what's inside

Food & Drink Tacos Philadelphia Taco Bell Holidays
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Oct. 4 is a big day for food & drink made-up holidays. It's National Taco Day and National Vodka Day. (National Tequila Day isn't until July 24. Go Figure.)

To celebrate, Taco Bell is selling special gift boxes full of tacos at its locations across the country.

The limited-edition boxes will be $5 and will include four hard-shell tacos. Taco Bell's Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco, Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco, Fiery Doritos Locos Taco and classic Crunchy Taco will be inside.

Give a gift box to a friend or decide it's a treat yo'self day.

And if you're really interested in how National Taco Day came to be, watch the informative video below.


Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Colleges

Temple university campus Liacouras

Temple student dies after fall from dorm building

Media

Colin Cowherd

Colin Cowherd calls Philadelphia the 'dumbest sports city in America'

Celebrities

01_070617_KevinHart_Carroll.jpg

Did Kevin Hart name his soon-to-be child after a Philly neighborhood?

Eagles

100217DougPederson

Doug Pederson's offense is carrying Jim Schwartz's defense through time of possession

Escapes

Limited - Savannah Parks Squares

Fall Deals in Savannah, Save up to 45%

 **
Limited - Kissimmee Florida

FL: Kissimmee Deals Through Fall, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach Fall Hotel Deals, Save up to 60%

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.