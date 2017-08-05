Task force on marijuana law offers little on new policies

WASHINGTON — Documents obtained by The Associated Press show that a task force hasn't come up with new policy recommendations to advance Attorney General Jeff Sessions' aggressively anti-marijuana views.

The report from the group of prosecutors and federal law enforcement officials, called the Task Force on Crime Reduction and Public Safety, largely reiterates the current Justice Department policy on marijuana.

The report encourages officials to keep studying whether to change or rescind the Obama administration's more hands-off approach to enforcement. That stance has allowed the nation's experiment with legal pot to flourish.

The task force report was not slated to be released publicly, but portions were obtained by the AP.

Sessions has been promising to reconsider existing pot policy since he took office.