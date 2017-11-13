Taylor Swift bringing 'reputation Stadium Tour' to Lincoln Financial Field

Taylor Swift will perform at Lincoln Financial Field next summer as part of her "reputation Stadium Tour," the pop singer announced Monday.

Swift, a 10-time Grammy winner, will appear on Saturday, July 14. The 10-time Grammy Award winner released her sixth album, "Reputation," on Friday.

Swift has performed at the Linc on four occasions – twice in 2011 and twice in 2015.

Her new tour kicks off on May 8 in Arizona.

Tickets for the North American leg go on sale to the general public on Dec. 13.

Fans can purchase tickets in advance by registering to become a "Ticketmaster Verified Fan." Registration is open until Nov. 28.

Additional ticketing information is available by visiting TaylorSwift.com or calling 1-800-745-3000.

The Linc also will host Kenny Chesney on June 9 and Ed Sheeran on Sept. 27.