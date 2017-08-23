Entertainment Music
People Taylor Swift Mark Humphrey/AP

In this 2103 file photo, Taylor Swift appears at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tenn.

August 23, 2017

Taylor Swift ends intrigue, announces new album in November

By Associated Press

NEW YORK — Yes, Taylor Swift fans, Wednesday was a lucky one for you.

The pop star who whipped her army of Swifties into a frenzy with a video of slithery snake parts on social media posted the title of her new album, "reputation," and announced on Instagram it will be out Nov. 10.

The first single, she said in a series of posts, will drop Thursday night.

Swift wiped her social media feeds clean Friday and replaced the void Monday with the first of three reptilian videos.

The teasers put fans on high alert, and the snake imagery evoked snake emojis used against her in various social media dis-fests last year, including one with Kim Kardashian West after West claimed Swift new about hubby Kanye's reference to Swift in his song "Famous."

