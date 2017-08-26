Taylor Swift sets records for Spotify streams, YouTube views

People News
NEW YORK — Spotify says Taylor Swift has set a new global first day streaming record.

The music delivery site said Saturday it had logged more than 8 million same-day streams for her new single, "Look What You Made Me Do."

The 27-year-old singer dropped the much-anticipated song late Thursday to streaming platforms and iTunes.

She wrote and produced it with frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff, who performs in the bands Bleachers and fun. It's the first single from her sixth album, "reputation," set to be released Nov. 10.

The video for the song will premiere Sunday on the MTV Video Music Awards. A clip previewed Friday on "Good Morning America."

YouTube said Saturday the song's lyric video broke a record for that site, with more than 19 million same day views.

