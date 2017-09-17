Teachers strike cancels classes in Montgomery County district

Although negotiations began Sunday afternoon between the Methacton School Board and its teachers union, Monday classes have been canceled.

According to a message posted on the district web site by Dr. David Zerbe, superintendent of schools, the Methacton Education Association has not withdrawn its strike notification despite the start of talks on behalf of the district’s 403 teachers.

Teachers have been working without a contract since January.

As a result, the district's strike plan will go into effect, Zerbe indicated.

The message said that, according to school board president Chris Boardman, negotiations have been “productive” and coordinated on-site by a state mediator.

According to the strike plan:

• School closure decisions will be made daily and communicated no later than 8 p.m. on the preceding day.

• As a precaution, parents/guardians should prepare in the instance that classes are canceled.

• Classes held at the Montgomery County Intermediate Unit and out-of-district schools will continue as scheduled, with the district providing transportation. Classes for students attending out-of-district special education programs will continue as scheduled with district transportation.

• The school district plans to continue all PIAA athletics and will address other activities on a case-by-case basis. Decisions will be communicated via SchoolMessenger and at methactonwarriors.org as applicable.

• Non-public transportation will continue.

• A temporary child care program, administered by the Audubon YMCA, will be held at Skyview Upper Elementary School. Information about pre-registration for this program can be found at http://philaymca.org/methacton-child-care/. Questions about this program may be directed to Annette Bryans, Senior Director of Child Care Services, at abryans@philaymca.org or by calling the YMCA Welcome Center at 610-539-0900.

• College placement services will be available through the high school by calling 610-489-5000, ext. 25030.

• All school and district offices will be open during a work stoppage and will operate on a regular schedule.

• Outside use of school district facilities and Community Education Program classes will continue.

"It is our hope that these plans will accommodate everyone’s most pressing needs during this difficult time," Zerbe's message said.