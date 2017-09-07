Odd News Movies
Lititz red balloon Lititz Borough Police Department/Courtesy/Facebook

Red balloons, similar to the ones seen in the movie "It," have been spotted in Lititz, Pennsylvania.

September 07, 2017

Pa. teen takes credit for red 'It' balloons tied to sewer grates

Odd News Movies Pennsylvania Horror Police Facebook Associated Press
By Pennlive.Com
Associated Press

LITITZ, Pa. — A girl says she and her friends are behind the red balloons found tied to sewer grates in a small Pennsylvania town, not a homicidal clown.

Seventeen-year-old Peyton Reiff tells PennLive.com the girls were trying to scare their friends in Lititz after seeing a trailer for the upcoming movie "It."

A red balloon is the calling card of Pennywise, the sewer-dwelling, child-eating clown in Stephen King's novel-turned-movie.

Reiff says the teens were surprised at how much attention the prank got after the local police made a playful post on Facebook, saying they were "completely terrified" to remove the balloons.

Reiff says they will meet with the department for a "funny follow up," but says they are not being punished.

___

Information from: Pennlive.com, http://www.pennlive.com

Pennlive.Com

Just In

Must Read

Crime

Jenna Burleigh

Report: Slain Temple student asked friends for help shortly before her homicide

Eagles

090517CarsonWentz

Eagles vs. Redskins: Five matchups to watch

Boxing

090517_Mayweather_AP

Insiders: Floyd Mayweather Jr. thought so little of Conor McGregor that he barely trained at all

History

08_041417_PhilaSkyline_Carroll.jpg

Here are the buildings that once towered over all of Philadelphia

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.