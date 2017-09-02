Report: Teenager headed to Made in America Festival hit by Amtrak train in Malvern

An Amtrak train reportedly struck a teenager Saturday afternoon as he waited for a SEPTA Regional Rail train into Center City for the Made in America festival, according to a report.



NBC10 reported that the 16-year-old boy is believed to have suffered a glancing blow from the train while waiting near SEPTA's Malvern station, along the Paoli-Thorndale line.

The condition of the boy was unknown, but witnesses said he was conscious as an ambulance took him to a hospital, according to the report.

The station was reportedly crowded with a large number of people heading into downtown Philadelphia for the concert, which is set to run all day Saturday and Sunday.