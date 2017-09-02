Transportation Accidents
121616_Amtrakacela Michael Dwyer/AP

An Amtrak Acela train.

September 02, 2017

Report: Teenager headed to Made in America Festival hit by Amtrak train in Malvern

Transportation Accidents Philadelphia Concerts Malvern Amtrak Trains SEPTA Made in America
By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

An Amtrak train reportedly struck a teenager Saturday afternoon as he waited for a SEPTA Regional Rail train into Center City for the Made in America festival, according to a report.

NBC10 reported that the 16-year-old boy is believed to have suffered a glancing blow from the train while waiting near SEPTA's Malvern station, along the Paoli-Thorndale line.

The condition of the boy was unknown, but witnesses said he was conscious as an ambulance took him to a hospital, according to the report.

The station was reportedly crowded with a large number of people heading into downtown Philadelphia for the concert, which is set to run all day Saturday and Sunday.

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg

Andrew Parent

andrew@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

090117MattMcGloin

Eagles 53-man cut-down tracker

Missing Persons

Jenna Burleigh

Temple student goes missing, last seen near campus

Holidays

Umbrella

10 things to do if it rains Labor Day weekend in Philly

Eagles

082917EaglesFan

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.