05-100515_Temple_Carroll.jpg Thom Carroll, File/PhillyVoice

The campus of Temple University in North Philadelphia.

August 04, 2017

Temple sends out bomb threat alert – by accident

By PhillyVoice Staff

Temple University on Friday morning apparently sent out a "bomb threat" alert to the campus community as "test message."

According to a report in The Temple News, the alert notified the university and surrounding neighborhoods of a bomb threat at the steam plant in the 1200 block of W. Ontario St., across from the Health Sciences Campus.

The internal test message was “sent inadvertently to the whole community,” Charlie Leone, executive director of Campus Safety Services, told the student newspaper.

The errant alert caused alarm among many on Twitter. One student suggested that it's happened before.



