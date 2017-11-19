Temple University has its first Rhodes Scholar.

Hazim Hardeman of Philadelphia, who graduated magna cum laude from Temple in May with a concentration in strategic communication, is the first Owl chosen for post-graduate studies at Oxford University in England. He will be joined by two other men with local ties: Alan Yang of Dresher, Montgomery County, is a senior at Harvard College where he majors in molecular and cellular biology, and Christopher J. D’Urso of Colts Neck, New Jersey, a senior at the University of Pennsylvania.

The Rhodes Trust on Sunday announced the 32 scholars, which includes 10 African-Americans — the most ever in a single Rhodes class — as well as a transgender man and four students from colleges that had never before received the honor, including Hardeman.

Hardeman grew up four blocks from Temple; his single mother found a way to enroll him in a better elementary school two hours away by public transportation but he had to return to his inner city high school. He went on to attend the Community College of Philadelphia, where he graduated with high honors. His research interests include critical pedagogy, race and politics, and African-American intellectual history and he has written on hip hop music, gun control and the prison abolition movement.

A substitute teacher in the Philadelphia School District, Hardeman was a fellow in the Philadelphia Mayor’s Office of Community Empowerment, and took a course on death and dying with inmates in a prison hospice program. “Arriving at truth through letting suffering speak” has been a guiding ideal for him, he said. He intends to pursue a master's of science degree in higher education at Oxford.

Yang, a graduate of Upper Dublin High School, has a perfect academic record across a wide range of disparate academic disciplines. He also has done research in four different laboratories and had four publications in peer-reviewed journals. In addition, he won a gold medal in the Young Artist’s Division of the World Piano Championships, edits the journal "Brevia," and won the Harvard prize for Latin translation as a junior, even though he never studied Latin in college. Alan will compete in the National Intercollegiate Running Club Association Championships.

Yang won the Harvard College Innovation Award for the outstanding extracurricular project, one that sends musicians into nursing homes, and is a student representative on the Harvard Faculty Committee for Public Service. He hopes to bring together the field of immunology and migration studies to improve the way resistant infections are tracked and treated. Alan will pursue a master's of science degree in integrated immunology at Oxford.

D'Urso will receive a bachelor's degree in international relations as well as a master's in public administration through Penn's Fels Institute of Government. He has a perfect grade point average in both programs. Christopher cares deeply about consumer protection and testified before Congress in 2014 on revamping country of origin labeling laws.

D'Urso is also the founding president of “Penn CASE,” a community service organization designed to provide consumer assistance, support, and education to Philadelphia residents and Penn students. He is the editor-in-chief of Sigma Iota Rho’s "Journal of International Relations" and was selected by the university to represent the student body on the University’s Task Force on Safe and Responsible Campus Community. Christopher will read for a master's of science degree in criminology and criminal justice at Oxford.

"This year's selections — independently elected by 16 committees around the country meeting simultaneously — reflects the rich diversity of America," Elliot F. Gerson, American secretary of the Rhodes Trust, said in a news release announcing the winners Sunday. "They plan to study a wide range of fields across the social sciences, biological and medical sciences, physical sciences and mathematics, and the humanities."

In addition to Hardeman, the group of African-American winners includes the first black woman to lead the Corps of Cadets at West Point; a wrestler at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who's helping develop a prosthetic knee for use in the developing world; and a Portland, Oregon, man who has studied gaps in his hometown's "sanctuary city" policy protecting immigrants in the country illegally from deportation.



The scholarships, considered by many to be the most prestigious available to American students, pay for two or three years of study starting in October 2018. In some cases, the scholarships may allow funding for four years. The winners came from a group of 866 applicants who were endorsed by 299 colleges and universities.

Also selected was an international group of scholars representing 64 different countries. About 100 scholars will be selected worldwide this year.

The scholarships are worth about $68,000 per year, according to the Rhodes Trust.

The first class of American Rhodes Scholars entered Oxford in 1904.

___

The Associated Press contributed to this report.