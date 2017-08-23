Tentative 2018 schedule has Phillies opening on road, also brings Yankees to town

The Phillies are on tap to open a season on the road for the third straight year, according to a tentative 2018 schedule.

Opening Day has the Phillies in Atlanta on Thursday, March 29. The season-opening road trip continues at Sun Trust Stadium that weekend before the Phillies play three games at Citi Field against the New York Mets during the first week of April.

The 2018 home opener at Citizens Bank Park brings the Miami Marlins to town on Thursday, April 5 at 3:05 p.m. The Phillies will play 16 of their first 28 games at home, including a 10-game homestand against the Pirates, Diamondbacks, and Braves at the end of April.

Interleague play brings the Blue Jays (May 25-27), Yankees (June 25-27), and Orioles (July 3-4) to town and takes the Phillies to Tampa (April 13-15), Baltimore (May 15-16), Boston (July 30-31), and Toronto (August 24-26).

The longest road trip of the season takes the Phillies to three of the best ballparks in the National League, from Dodger Stadium (May 28-31), to San Francisco’s AT&T Park (June 1-3), and finishing up at Chicago’s Wrigley Field (June 5-7).

While the season will once again begin on the road, the Phillies are on tap to finish at Citizens Bank Park for the fifth straight season. A three-game season-ending series against the Atlanta Braves (Sept. 28-30) falls after a road trip through Atlanta and Colorado.

The official schedule will likely be released sometime next month.

