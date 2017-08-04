'Terror Behind the Walls' hosting auditions for zombies

It may not seem like it, with this summer's hot and humid weather, but fall and Halloween are almost here.

Eastern State Penitentiary's "Terror Behind the Walls" is already preparing for its 2017 season. On four dates in August, there will be auditions for 300-plus available positions in the haunted attraction.

Actors, makeup artists, box-office and retail staff are needed.



To be a zombie, no acting experience is required, but the hiring team will be looking for "a very high level of energy, stamina and positive attitude," and all applicants must be 18 or older.

Auditions for this year's "Terror" will be held from 6-7 p.m. on Aug. 9, 10, 17 and 24 at Eastern State.



Positions will be filled on a first-come, first-considered basis. The earlier you audition, the better.



Those interested in being zombies should fill out the "Acting Role" application before heading to the historic prison.

"Terror" will run select nights from Sept. 22 through Nov. 11.



Wednesday, Aug. 9 and Thursday, Aug. 10, 17, 24

6-7 p.m.

Eastern State Penitentiary

2027 Fairmount Ave.

