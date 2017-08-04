Auditions Halloween
08-101615_Terror_Carroll.jpg Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

PhillyVoice went behind the scenes of Eastern State Penitentiary’s 'Terror Behind the Walls' to show how literally hundreds of monsters are created out of normal human beings in just a few hours each night.

August 04, 2017

'Terror Behind the Walls' hosting auditions for zombies

300-plus positions need filled

Auditions Halloween Eastern State Penitentiary Fairmount Terror Behind The Walls Actors Hiring Jobs Halloween Philadelphia
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

It may not seem like it, with this summer's hot and humid weather, but fall and Halloween are almost here.

Eastern State Penitentiary's "Terror Behind the Walls" is already preparing for its 2017 season. On four dates in August, there will be auditions for 300-plus available positions in the haunted attraction. 

Actors, makeup artists, box-office and retail staff are needed.

To be a zombie, no acting experience is required, but the hiring team will be looking for "a very high level of energy, stamina and positive attitude," and all applicants must be 18 or older.

Auditions for this year's "Terror" will be held from 6-7 p.m. on Aug. 9, 10, 17 and 24 at Eastern State.

Positions will be filled on a first-come, first-considered basis. The earlier you audition, the better.

Those interested in being zombies should fill out the "Acting Role" application before heading to the historic prison.

"Terror" will run select nights from Sept. 22 through Nov. 11.

"Terror Behind the Walls" Auditions

Wednesday, Aug. 9 and Thursday, Aug. 10, 17, 24
6-7 p.m.
Eastern State Penitentiary
2027 Fairmount Ave.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

