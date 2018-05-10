The Bourse Marketplace expands vendor line-up

Still no official date for the opening of The Bourse Marketplace, which is expected to open sometime this summer, but more of the food court's tenants have been announced.

Also, The Bourse is expanding its vendor line-up from 27 to 29. So far, 23 have been revealed.

When the redeveloped space finally opens, visitors will find a wide range of cuisines inside.

Recently announced tenants

• Takorean – The D.C. eatery is expanding into the Philadelphia market. Find Korean and Latin-America fusion fare at Takorean, including Korean tacos, rice bowls and salads.

• Break Juicery – This spot boasts an array of juices, smoothies, açaí bowls and wheatgrass shots crafted with locally sourced and organic fruits and vegetables.

• Barry’s Buns – Freshly baked goods will be made daily. Specialties include sticky buns, cinnamon rolls and Philadelphia butter cake.

• Bonatsos Flower Shop – This family-owned business serving the Greater Philadelphia area for 75 years will continue to delight locals at The Bourse with seasonal plants available as bouquets, plus potted plants, hanging plants and terrariums.

• TAPS Fill Station – Philadelphians will enjoy local beer, cider, wines, mead and kegged cocktails on site or can fill their bottles to take with them.

Previously announced tenants

• Abunai Poke – Enjoy a taste of Hawaii with the selection of poke from this quick-service eatery.

• Rebel Taco – This taco spot uses fresh ingredients and spices to create authentic Mexican fare.

• Menagerie Coffee – The speciality coffee shop will serve artisanal coffee and a variety of small bites seven days a week.

• Pure Blend Tea – Hailing from West Chester, each unique tea is carefully hand-blended with organic and fair trade ingredients. Look for a wide variety of loose tea blends, as well as superior grade matcha.

• Mighty Melt – A collaboration between Mighty Bread Company’s Chris DiPiazza and Stargazy’s Sam Jacobson, Mighty Melt will offer inventive grilled cheese sandwiches crafted from fresh artisan breads with creative flavor pairings.

• Scoop DeVille – A Philadelphia institution since 1989, Scoop DeVille lets guests makes custom ice cream combinations.

• Mi & Yu Noodle Bar – This fast-casual concept will offer artisanal ramen, udon and pho.

• Baby Buns – Sylva Senat, who was on Bravo's "Top Chef," created this eatery's concept, which "brings unique international flavors that redefine an American classic – the hamburger."

• Olive with a Twist – Find fine cheeses, charcuterie and other gourmet products that can create gorgeous cheese plates or picnic spreads.

• Bluebird Distilling – There will be a full craft cocktail bar and retail store. The distillery is located in Phoenixville, Chester County. Recently, Bluebird Distilling also opened a tasting room in Center City.

• Chaat and Chai – If you're craving Indian street food, go here. The restaurant closed its South Philly storefront to prepare for the move.

• Chocodiem – The store will sell hand-crafted artisanal chocolates based on classic Belgian recipes. The flagship location is in Easton, Pennsylvania.

• Grubhouse – This eatery will serve breakfast seven days a week.

• Ka’moon – Find fast-casual halal-prepared Egyptian cuisine here.

• Pinch Dumplings – The authentic hand-pinched Chinese dumplings will be made in-house daily.

• Prescription Chicken – All the chicken-based soups you need.

• Bronze Table by Vera Pasta Co. – It will serve made-to-order pasta meals, alongside Italian wines and freshly packaged pasta to-go.

• 3rd and Ferry - Easton's acclaimed fish market’s new concept will boast an expansive raw bar with oysters, crab cakes, chowder, lobster rolls and other New England-style food. There will also be a full-service bar.