The Chainsmokers performed at a wedding in Philadelphia over the weekend

This is not your grandmother's wedding band.

Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall, who make up the EDM-pop duo The Chainsmokers, performed at a friend's wedding held at The Rittenhouse Hotel in Philadelphia over the weekend, TMZ reported.



Taggart, who was also a groomsman, attended Syracuse University with the husband-to-be and gave him the ultimate gift of serenading the 200-person crowd along with Pall and the bride, too.



TMZ has footage of The Chainsmokers – well, along with everyone else – singing along to the hit "Closer" with popular house band L.A. Starz, according to Metro.

While the duo usually performs for filled arenas, the wedding guests also got to hear "Paris" and "Something Just Like This."

Any true fan could have predicted the surprise mini-concert. The Chainsmokers did post a photo of a sharply dressed Taggart, Pall and manager Adam Alpert with the caption "Wedding Crashers" that was geotagged in Philadelphia.



Can't get enough? Good news – The Chainsmokers will be joining a star-studded lineup for the Made in America Festival at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Sept. 2 and 3.