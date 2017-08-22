Celebrities Music
AP_17147309723271.jpg Brent N. Clarke/AP

Alex Pall, left, and Andrew Taggart, of The Chainsmokers, perform live on stage at the Merriweather Post Pavilion on Friday, May 26, 2017, in Columbia, Maryland.

August 22, 2017

The Chainsmokers performed at a wedding in Philadelphia over the weekend

Celebrities Music Philadelphia Weddings Rittenhouse Performances Entertainment
By Patricia Madej
PhillyVoice Staff

This is not your grandmother's wedding band. 

Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall, who make up the EDM-pop duo The Chainsmokers, performed at a friend's wedding held at The Rittenhouse Hotel in Philadelphia over the weekend, TMZ reported.

Taggart, who was also a groomsman, attended Syracuse University with the husband-to-be and gave him the ultimate gift of serenading the 200-person crowd along with Pall and the bride, too. 

TMZ has footage of The Chainsmokers – well, along with everyone else – singing along to the hit "Closer" with popular house band L.A. Starz, according to Metro.

While the duo usually performs for filled arenas, the wedding guests also got to hear "Paris" and "Something Just Like This."

Any true fan could have predicted the surprise mini-concert. The Chainsmokers did post a photo of a sharply dressed Taggart, Pall and manager Adam Alpert with the caption "Wedding Crashers" that was geotagged in Philadelphia.

Can't get enough? Good news – The Chainsmokers will be joining a star-studded lineup for the Made in America Festival at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Sept. 2 and 3.

081816_Madej_Carroll.jpg

Patricia Madej

patricia@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

082217_Byron-Maxwell_AP

Byron Maxwell has some interesting thoughts on the Eagles

Eclipses

01-082117_Eclipse_Carroll-2.jpg

In Philadelphia region, solar eclipse becomes teachable moment as millions look skyward

Solar Eclipse

Donald Trump Solar Eclipse

He did it

Celebrities

People Taylor Swift

Coinciding with solar eclipse, Taylor Swift posts cryptic snake video on emptied social media accounts

Escapes

Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.