In this July 29, 2015, file photo, Republican presidential candidate, former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, greets New York Daily News publisher Mortimer Zuckerman during a luncheon hosted by the Committee to Unleash Prosperity, at the Yale Club in New York. It was announced Monday that newspaper publisher Tronc has acquired the Daily News, a storied New York tabloid newspaper that won a Pulitzer Prize in 2017 but has been buffeted by the changing media environment.

September 05, 2017

The New York Daily News, a storied tabloid, is sold to Tronc

By Jennifer Peltz
NEW YORK — The owner of two of the country's largest newspapers has purchased the Daily News, a New York tabloid that is famous for generations of hard-punching reporting and irreverent headlines but that has struggled recently to find its place in the digital age.

Chicago-based Tronc Inc. announced the deal Monday night. Tronc is the publisher of the Los Angeles Times and the Chicago Tribune.

The purchase gives Tronc and its chairman, Michael Ferro, another big brand name in old-school journalism.

The big question will be whether the company can find a way to make the newspaper lucrative again. The Daily News won a Pulitzer Prize this year but has suffered through rounds of layoffs and declining circulation.

Tronc evolved from Daily News founder the Tribune Co.

