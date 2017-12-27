'The Last Jedi' collects almost $100M at holiday box office

LOS ANGELES — "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" claimed the biggest Christmas haul over the four-day holiday weekend, adding almost $100 million to its coffers, according to box office figures released Tuesday.

Four new releases couldn't catch the intergalactic juggernaut.

Of the new films, "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" fared best. The Sony adventure debuted in second place with $55.4 million.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Tuesday by comScore:

1. "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Disney, $99,025,055, 4,232 locations, $23,399 average, $395,627,411, 2 weeks.

2. "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," Sony, $55,400,000, 3,765 locations, $14,714 average, $72,005,967, 1 week.

3. "Pitch Perfect 3," Universal, $26,424,890, 3,447 locations, $7,666 average, $26,424,890, 1 week.

4. "The Greatest Showman," 20th Century Fox, $14,410,116, 3,006 locations, $4,794 average, $19,008,847, 1 week.

5. "Ferdinand," 20th Century Fox, $10,118,526, 3,630 locations, $2,787 average, $29,601,410, 2 weeks.

6. "Coco," Disney, $8,188,615, 2,111 locations, $3,879 average, $164,307,743, 5 weeks.

7. "Downsizing," Paramount, $7,670,130, 2,668 locations, $2,875 average, $7,670,130, 1 week.

8. "Darkest Hour," Focus Features, $5,514,455, 806 locations, $6,842 average, $8,367,532, 5 weeks.

9. "Father Figures," Warner Bros., $5,480,000, 2,902 locations, $1,888 average, $5,480,000, 1 week.

10. "The Shape of Water," Fox Searchlight, $4,420,381, 730 locations, $6,055 average, $8,986,046, 4 weeks.

11. "Wonder," Lionsgate, $2,697,076, 816 locations, $3,305 average, $115,654,826, 6 weeks.

12. "All the Money In the World," Sony, $2,600,000, 2,068 locations, $1,257 average, $2,600,000, 1 week.

13. "Tiger Zinda Hai," Yash Raj Films, $2,569,231, 299 locations, $8,593 average, $2,569,231, 1 week.

14. "The Star," Sony, $1,550,000, 1,106 locations, $1,401 average, $38,641,925, 6 weeks.

15. "Justice League," Warner Bros., $1,510,000, 1,101 locations, $1,371 average, $223,133,455, 6 weeks.

16. "Daddy's Home 2," Paramount, $1,476,026, 1,073 locations, $1,376 average, $99,751,582, 7 weeks.

17. "Lady Bird," A24, $1,414,496, 372 locations, $3,802 average, $28,715,314, 8 weeks.

18. "The Disaster Artist," A24, $1,209,633, 488 locations, $2,479 average, $16,020,034, 4 weeks.

19. "Thor: Ragnarok," Disney, $1,163,335, 701 locations, $1,660 average, $309,454,093, 8 weeks.

20. "Molly's Game," STX Entertainment, $1,042,075, 271 locations, $3,845 average, $1,042,075, 1 week.

___

Universal and Focus are owned by NBC Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp.; Sony, Columbia, Sony Screen Gems and Sony Pictures Classics are units of Sony Corp.; Paramount is owned by Viacom Inc.; Disney, Pixar and Marvel are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; Miramax is owned by Filmyard Holdings LLC; 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight are owned by 21st Century Fox; Warner Bros. and New Line are units of Time Warner Inc.; MGM is owned by a group of former creditors including Highland Capital, Anchorage Advisors and Carl Icahn; Lionsgate is owned by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.; IFC is owned by AMC Networks Inc.; Rogue is owned by Relativity Media LLC.