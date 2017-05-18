Chris Cornell Deaths
Obit Chris Cornell Nam Y. Huh/AP

Musician Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs during the Lollapalooza music festival in Grant Park in Chicago on Aug. 8, 2010.

May 18, 2017

The Latest: Autopsy being conducted on body of Chris Cornell

The medical examiner's office expects more information to be released later in the day

Chris Cornell Deaths Detroit icons Letters Associated Press
By Associated Press

DETROIT — The latest on the death of musician Chris Cornell in Detroit (all times local):

10:05 a.m.

The medical examiner's office in Detroit is conducting an autopsy on the body of rocker Chris Cornell, who died Wednesday night.

Wayne County spokeswoman Lisa Croff said Thursday morning that the autopsy is being conducted by the county Medical Examiner's office. She expects some information to be released about the results later in the day.

The 52-year-old Cornell was the lead singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave.

Cornell was on tour and performed Wednesday night in Detroit with Soundgarden. Police say he died at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel and that his death is being investigated as a possible suicide.

___

7:40 a.m.

Detroit police say the death of rocker Chris Cornell, the lead singer of the bands Soundgarden and later Audioslave, is being investigated as a possible suicide.

Police spokesman Michael Woody tells The Associated Press on Thursday morning that he can't provide details on what led investigators to make that determination, but noted there were "basic things observed at the scene."

Woody says Cornell died at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel. He says Cornell's wife called a family friend and asked him to check on Cornell. Woody says the friend forced open a hotel room door and found Cornell on the bathroom floor.

The 52-year-old Cornell was on tour and performed Wednesday night in Detroit with Soundgarden.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's office will make an official determination about the cause of death.

___

3:30 a.m.

According to his representative, rocker Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden and later Audioslave, has died at age 52.

In a statement to The Associated Press, Brian Bumbery says Cornell died Wednesday night in Detroit.

Bumbery called the death "sudden and unexpected" and said his wife and family were shocked by it. The statement said the family would be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause and asked for privacy.

