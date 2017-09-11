Somber 9/11 ceremony underway in western Pennsylvania

A somber ritual that includes the tolling of bells and a reading of the victims' names is underway in Pennsylvania, honoring the 33 passengers and seven crew members killed in the terror attack on United Flight 93.



Vice President Mike Pence is at ceremony outside the park's visitor center in Shanksville.

It began at 9:45 a.m., the time that federal investigators determined passengers decided to revolt against their four al-Qaeda hijackers, who ended up crashing the plane in a field 60 miles (96 kilometers) southeast of Pittsburgh 16 years ago.

On Sunday, ground was broken at the national memorial on the last element of the park, a 93-foot (28-meter) Tower of Voices with 40 tubular wind chimes, one for each victim.

It should be completed in time for the 17th anniversary of 9/11.