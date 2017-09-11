9/11 Ceremonies
Sept 11 Anniversary Fred Vuich/AP

A man pays his respects at the Wall of Names at the United Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

September 11, 2017

Somber 9/11 ceremony underway in western Pennsylvania

9/11 Ceremonies Pennsylvania Memorials Associated Press
By Associated Press

A somber ritual that includes the tolling of bells and a reading of the victims' names is underway in Pennsylvania, honoring the 33 passengers and seven crew members killed in the terror attack on United Flight 93.

Vice President Mike Pence is at ceremony outside the park's visitor center in Shanksville. 

It began at 9:45 a.m., the time that federal investigators determined passengers decided to revolt against their four al-Qaeda hijackers, who ended up crashing the plane in a field 60 miles (96 kilometers) southeast of Pittsburgh 16 years ago.

On Sunday, ground was broken at the national memorial on the last element of the park, a 93-foot (28-meter) Tower of Voices with 40 tubular wind chimes, one for each victim. 

It should be completed in time for the 17th anniversary of 9/11.

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

091017BrandonGraham2

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Redskins game

Crime

Missing Dog

WATCH: Car thief makes off with vehicle, the family dog

Television

Bachelor in Paradise

The ultimate 'Bachelor in Paradise' finale drinking game

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga

What Pennsylvania makes, Lady Gaga takes

Escapes

Limited - Iceland Northern Lights Tour

$1149 & up -- Iceland 4-Night Escape w/Northern Lights Tour

 *
Limited - Marriott in Venice Italy

$1494 -- Venice, Florence & Rome 6-Night Trip w/Flights

 *
Limited - Barbados Beach

$1049 & up -- 4-Star Barbados Getaway: 5-Nights with Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.