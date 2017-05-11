Politics Donald Trump
APTOPIX Trump Comey Evan Vucci/AP

President Donald Trump talks to reporters during a meeting with Dr. Henry Kissinger, former Secretary of State and National Security Advisor under President Richard Nixon, in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, May 10, 2017, in Washington.

May 11, 2017

WATCH: Trump says he planned to fire Comey, anyway

By Associated Press

President Donald Trump says "I know that I'm not under investigation" for collusion with Russia.

Trump detailed his conversations with former FBI Director James Comey, who he fired this week, in an interview with NBC News Thursday.

Trump said that he spoke with Comey once during dinner and twice in phone calls, during which time he says Comey told him "you are not under investigation."

He says he initiated one phone call, and Comey initiated the other.

In his termination letter to Comey, sent to reporters on Tuesday, Trump thanked him for informing him "three times" that he is not under investigation.

Trump says, "I know that I'm not under investigation. Me personally. I'm not talking about campaigns or anything else. I am not under investigation."


