A body is covered with a sheet after a mass shooting in which dozens were killed at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.

October 03, 2017

White House calls Philly man caught in Las Vegas shooting a hero

By Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has singled out a Philadelphia financial planner as a hero during Sunday night's mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Sanders told reporters Monday that Mike McGarry lay atop younger people at the country music concert targeted by a gunman in a nearby hotel.

McGarry told KYW-TV that he did it because, "I'm 53, they're in their 20s. I lived a decent life so far, I'd rather them live longer than me."

McGarry didn't realize he'd been praised nationally because he was on a flight home when Sanders addressed the media. He says his wife, a registered nurse, was more of a hero than him — putting a tourniquet on one of those wounded.

McGarry says, "We're just trying to help other people. I don't think I did anything spectacular."

