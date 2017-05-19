Theater Parties
Bourbon/whiskey AlexPro9500 /iStock

May 19, 2017

Theatre Exile to celebrate 20th anniversary with cocktail party

The evening event will take place in Eastern State Penitentiary

Theater Parties Philadelphia Theatre Exile Eastern State Penitentiary
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Nonprofit theater company Theatre Exile is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a fundraiser party at Eastern State Penitentiary on Monday, May 22.

The evening, which begins at 7 p.m., will also honor founding artistic director Joe Canuso.

During the party, scenes from past shows will be on display. Theatre Exile is known for producing challenging, unique plays.

"Armed with our bare-knuckled acting style, bold designs and forceful direction, Exile attacks stories; digging deeper into our desires and psyches," states the theater's artistic statement.

Tickets for the party are $100 per person and include an open bar with a special Theatre Exile cocktail, heavy hors d'oeuvres and desserts. 

Attendees should dress in cocktail attire for the event.

Theatre Exile’s 20th Anniversary Celebration

Monday, May 22
7 p.m. | $100 per person
Eastern State Penitentiary
2027 Fairmount Ave.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Real Estate

051717_Boner4ever

Historic 'Boner 4ever' building, now leasing apartments, seen as key to North Philly revival

Education

051982017_kid_sinner_PV

Fidget spinners: learning aid or just the latest distraction in school?

Sixers

051717_Fultz-Ball_AP

Sixers mock draft roundup, post-lottery edition

LGBT

05182017_sharron_cooks_LI

Philly LGBT commission chair forced out for 'attacks' on fellow members

Escapes

Limited - Alaska Glacier Tour

$799 & up -- 8-Nt. Alaska Glacier Sea + Land Package
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic

$999 & up -- Punta Cana: 6-Night All-Inclusive Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.