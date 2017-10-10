There will be 'Glow Yoga' at Dilworth Park's Oktoberfest celebration

"Oktoberfest Glow Yoga" will take place at Dilworth Park on Thursday, Oct. 12, from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

At the hour-long class, participants will receive glow sticks and glow paint – to turn the workout into a rave.

Eliakim Warren, co-owner of Focus Barre and Yoga in Philly, will lead the class.



After the yoga session ends, participants can head to the after-party. Dilworth Park is throwing a five-day Oktoberfest celebration from Oct. 11-15.

In the park's beer garden, there will be seasonal beers, cocktails and bites for sale, plus live music.

To join in the yoga event, register online for $15. If spots are still available, walk-ups can attend for $20. Remember to bring a mat.

Thursday, Oct. 12

6:30-7:30 p.m. | $15-$20 per person

Dilworth Park

1 S. 15th St.

