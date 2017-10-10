Fitness Yoga
Glow sticks DuncanL /iStock

Try glow-in-the-dark yoga in Philly.

October 10, 2017

There will be 'Glow Yoga' at Dilworth Park's Oktoberfest celebration

Body paint, glow sticks and yoga

Fitness Yoga Philadelphia Dilworth Park
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

"Oktoberfest Glow Yoga" will take place at Dilworth Park on Thursday, Oct. 12, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. 

At the hour-long class, participants will receive glow sticks and glow paint – to turn the workout into a rave.

Eliakim Warren, co-owner of Focus Barre and Yoga in Philly, will lead the class.

After the yoga session ends, participants can head to the after-party. Dilworth Park is throwing a five-day Oktoberfest celebration from Oct. 11-15. 

In the park's beer garden, there will be seasonal beers, cocktails and bites for sale, plus live music.

To join in the yoga event, register online for $15. If spots are still available, walk-ups can attend for $20. Remember to bring a mat.

Oktoberfest Glow Yoga

Thursday, Oct. 12
6:30-7:30 p.m. | $15-$20 per person
Dilworth Park
1 S. 15th St.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

