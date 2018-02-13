February 13, 2018

These two Philly restaurants are among most the romantic in the U.S.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Restaurants Valentine's Day
Carroll - Talula's Garden Cheese Board Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A cheese plate from Talula's Daily. Clockwise from left: Noble Road brie with a cranberry compote; Cremont double cream goat and cows milk from Vermont Creamery with a sweet pecan crumble; Birchrun Blue with candied cacao nibs and Tarentaise from Reading, Vermont with garlic miso butterscotch.

In case you forgot, Valentine’s Day is tomorrow, and you might have some last-minute scrambling to do if you’re planning a last-minute date night.

If you’re on top of things, maybe you’ve already booked a reservation at one of the restaurants Yelp has proclaimed among the 25 most romantic in the country – two of which are right here in Philly.

Though the No. 1 spot was given to a restaurant all the way in Arizona, you won’t have to go quite so far for No. 11, Talula’s Garden located off of Washington Square Park. And just edged out of the Top 20, at No. 21, was Bistrot La Minette, a cozy French dining option on South Street.

No doubt Talula’s scores romance cred for its on-point use of twinkly lights in the garden area, and it might do the trick for anyone who gets excited over locally sourced farm-to-table fare. In addition to accolades from Yelp reviewers, the restaurant has been named the most romantic in all of Pennsylvania by Food & Wine.

The intimate setting at Bistrot La Minette makes it a no-brainer for a romantic outing, helped by an authentic French menu and ambiance that aims to please the pickiest of Francophiles. (It’s also, according to restaurant spokesperson Michael Gregor, seriously sold out for V-Day.)

Recently, a similar look at romantic restaurants sourced by OpenTable found Passyunk’s Victor Café to be the most coveted in the city, in part thanks to the live performances diners can expect during a night out there.

Check out the Yelp’s full list at Travel + Leisure, and good luck out there this Valentine’s Day.

